Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Close Brothers Group (CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,558.75 ($20.37).

CBG opened at GBX 1,504 ($19.65) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,715 ($22.41).

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($20.96), for a total value of £490,455.08 ($640,866.43). Also, insider Elizabeth Lee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($19.93), for a total transaction of £183,000 ($239,121.91). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29 shares of company stock worth $44,700 and sold 98,662 shares worth $154,340,598.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

