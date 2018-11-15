Short Interest in AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Declines By 5.5%

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,674,049 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 70,561,634 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,025,692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,833,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,024,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,702 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,371 shares during the period. Ashler Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AKS opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AK Steel has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AK Steel will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on AK Steel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AK Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AK Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

