Short Interest in nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Grows By 123.9%

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,060 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the October 15th total of 906,672 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,718,521 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NVT opened at $24.62 on Thursday. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 17,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $481,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $534,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 51,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

