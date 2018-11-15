Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Shotspotter from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shotspotter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSTI traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 415,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,308. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $388.45 million, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 36.43% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shotspotter news, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,602,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gary M. Lauder sold 15,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shotspotter by 3,517.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,490,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shotspotter by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 194,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,110,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

