Shutterfly (SFLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Shutterfly have outperformed the industry in a year’s time, courtesy of impressive top-line performance. Notably, third-quarter 2018 marked the 71st consecutive quarter of year-over-year net revenue growth. Shutterfly’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring also bodes well. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are likely to be solid growth drivers. The Shutterfly 3.0 initiative, under which it aims to create a platform and device-agnostic memory management and personalized e-commerce solution, is an added positive. However, the company’s business is highly seasonal and thus it generally incurs losses in the first three quarters of the year. Also, Shutterfly’s net revenues and performance are affected by vacation and other travel trends as these boost digital camera sales.”

SFLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Shutterfly in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shutterfly from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SFLY traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.85. 437,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,055. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Shutterfly has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $368.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.54 million. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 17,458 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,023,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Layney sold 2,095 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $145,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,950 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Shutterfly by 116.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Shutterfly by 36.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Shutterfly by 15.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Shutterfly by 14.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterfly by 11.2% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

