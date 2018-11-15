SI-BONE (SIBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

SI-BONE stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

In other SI-BONE news, Director David P. Bonita bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

