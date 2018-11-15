Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion’s third-quarter earnings topped Zacks Consensus Estimates. We believe improving supply of 64-layer 3D NAND is bringing down high NAND prices, which is eventually benefiting Silicon Motion. Additionally, as the company’s Open-Channel NVMe SSD controller enters into production, Client SSD Controller sales are anticipated to increase. However, the company provided tepid fourth quarter guidance. The company also predicts lower than expected sales for full year 2018. Further, The company faces macroeconomic risks like political, economic and social instability along with certain industry-specific regulations in geographies where the company operates. Moreover, intensifying competition in the USB flash drive controller market remains a major concern. Going forward, dip in smartphones sales might prove to be a drag on revenues.”

SIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

SIMO stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $34.97. 21,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,864. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.36 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

