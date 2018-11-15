Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Singing Machine had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $24.31 million during the quarter.

Singing Machine stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,742. Singing Machine has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Get Singing Machine alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/singing-machine-smdm-announces-earnings-results.html.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products in North America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.