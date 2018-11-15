Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter.

SMDM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,742. Singing Machine has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Get Singing Machine alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Singing Machine (SMDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/singing-machine-smdm-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Singing Machine Company Profile

The Singing Machine Company, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products in North America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.