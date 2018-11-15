SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Hits $29.22 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Liqui and Binance. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $29.22 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017450 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00144695 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00230235 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $571.01 or 0.10140603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010437 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Tidex, Liqui, Ethfinex and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

