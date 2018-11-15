Sino-Global Shipping America (SINO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.99%.

Shares of SINO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,130. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 3.01. Sino-Global Shipping America has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SINO shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

