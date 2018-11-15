Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.46% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $85,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $123,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $197,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 52.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 31.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 449 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $29,279.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine Aslin sold 2,425 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $162,111.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $195,337. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIX opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.21. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $619.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the business of operating regional theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

