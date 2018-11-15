Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 150,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $349,547.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Casey bought 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,074.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XEL opened at $51.16 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Argus lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Mizuho downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

