Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $3.63 Million in PetIQ Inc (PETQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.36% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. CL King started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Helios Partners Iv, L.P. sold 1,838,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $68,312,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Will Santana sold 713,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $26,494,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,023,503 shares of company stock worth $112,721,308. 45.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. PetIQ Inc has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $848.80 million, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

