Skyline (SKY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

SKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Skyline in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyline in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Skyline in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of SKY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,972. Skyline has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million.

In other Skyline news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 3,716,058 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $103,789,499.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 12,373 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $361,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,642,729 shares of company stock valued at $213,658,869.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

