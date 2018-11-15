Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Position Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Midas Management Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,142,688.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,648.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,050 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $71.28 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

