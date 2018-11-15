Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,302,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $913,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,648.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $3,126,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $71.28 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/skyworks-solutions-inc-swks-shares-bought-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.