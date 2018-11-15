SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.11% of SL Green Realty worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “$100.62” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $365,241.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,064.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Levy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $103,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,780.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,967 shares of company stock worth $3,698,272 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $89.46 and a twelve month high of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

