SLM (SLM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLM. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,621. SLM has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). SLM had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $356.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $114,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $129,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $127,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $146,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

