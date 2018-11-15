Smart Sand Inc (SND) CFO Acquires $50,244.00 in Stock

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) CFO Lee E. Beckelman purchased 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,803. Smart Sand Inc has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smart Sand Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,786,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 611,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

SND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

