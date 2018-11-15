Societe Generale (SCGLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Societe Generale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Societe Generale stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,724. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Societe Generale has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

