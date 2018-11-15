Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.35. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $54.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solid Biosciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Solid Biosciences worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

