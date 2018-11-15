Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,414,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the previous session’s volume of 296,598 shares.The stock last traded at $31.94 and had previously closed at $28.91.

The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth $424,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 70.4% in the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 799,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,733,000 after purchasing an additional 330,410 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 75.4% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 424.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 257,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/solid-biosciences-sldb-sees-strong-trading-volume-after-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.