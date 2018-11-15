Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,414,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the previous session’s volume of 296,598 shares.The stock last traded at $31.94 and had previously closed at $28.91.
The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth $424,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 70.4% in the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 799,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,733,000 after purchasing an additional 330,410 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 75.4% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 424.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 257,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.63.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)
Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.
