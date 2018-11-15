Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact Viacom (VIAB) Share Price

Press coverage about Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Viacom earned a news sentiment score of 1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Viacom’s score:

VIAB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.83. 5,857,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,196. Viacom has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Viacom

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

