Sonic Automotive (SAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, Sonic Automotive’s earnings came in higher than both the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the prior-year quarter figure. However, during the quarter, revenues came in lower than both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the prior-year quarter figure. The company focuses on to expand its network of stores and grow its used-vehicle business to boost sales. Further, it actively pursues capital deployment strategies to boost shareholder value. It is expected that over the long term, the company has the ability to enhance service capacity and raise revenues. Also, over the past year, shares of Sonic Automotive have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, rise in its Selling, General and Administrative expenses and foreign exchange rate risk are concerns for the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAH. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “$19.55” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,283. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $796,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,530,000 after purchasing an additional 283,665 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

