South Street Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc (V)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 169,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Visa by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,866,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,368,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $139.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.60 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

