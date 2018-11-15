Southcross Energy Partners (SXE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter. Southcross Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 11.18%.

Shares of Southcross Energy Partners stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,537. Southcross Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

About Southcross Energy Partners

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company also offers natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies.

