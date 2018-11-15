Southern Co (SO) Position Lessened by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Southern by 133.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Southern by 359.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Southern by 83.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

Southern stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

