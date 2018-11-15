Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holdings Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 52.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,786 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $426,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie set a $71.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $363,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

