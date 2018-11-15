Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,008 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 310.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $363,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

