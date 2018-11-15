Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Holdings Lessened by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $371,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $4,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $76.00 price target on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of SWX opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $668.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $41,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,129.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

