SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,831 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the October 15th total of 937,750 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,679,139 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.66 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,964,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 374.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,811,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after buying an additional 1,429,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after buying an additional 106,883 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,039,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,351,000.

