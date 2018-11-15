SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) Short Interest Down 40.4% in October

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,272 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the October 15th total of 1,082,525 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,527 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

RWX stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 94,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) Short Interest Down 40.4% in October” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/spdr-dow-jones-international-real-estate-etf-rwx-short-interest-down-40-4-in-october.html.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.