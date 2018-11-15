SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 517,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,604 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 114.7% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $28.17 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/spdr-portfolio-developed-world-ex-us-etf-spdw-holdings-raised-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.