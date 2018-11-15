SpeedCash (SCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,679.00

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One SpeedCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24. SpeedCash has a market cap of $15,679.00 and $43.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000219 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SCS is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

