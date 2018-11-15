Speedy Hire (SDY) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of LON:SDY traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 60.20 ($0.79). 4,639,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,619. Speedy Hire has a 12-month low of GBX 48.17 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 63.20 ($0.83).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.02%.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, site and traffic management, communications, survey, plant, lifting, safety equipment and ATEX, pipework and engineering, and rail equipment; power and pump equipment; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

