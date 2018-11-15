Square, Inc. (SQ) Holdings Trimmed by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,654 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Square were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 18.2% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 39.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $8,202,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $35,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 472,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,570,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,122,615 shares of company stock valued at $174,706,822 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Square to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.76.

NYSE SQ opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -698.10 and a beta of 4.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

