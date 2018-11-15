SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Director Smita Conjeevaram Buys 3,000 Shares

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $145,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 112,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $60.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

