Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 3,604 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,539,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,447,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,482,280,000 after acquiring an additional 499,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $773,243,000 after acquiring an additional 662,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,274,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $700,313,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,279,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $657,489,000 after acquiring an additional 683,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $3,236,433.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,150.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

