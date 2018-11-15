Startcoin (START) Market Capitalization Achieves $200,169.00

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, Startcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptopia. Startcoin has a market cap of $200,169.00 and $428.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00015625 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000100 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

