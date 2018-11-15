Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,722,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $123,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 82.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,363,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 121.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,313,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 351,848.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 950,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 949,992 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,524,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,971,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

