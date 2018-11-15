State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 781 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $235.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $205.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.76. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-buys-781-shares-of-sage-therapeutics-inc-sage.html.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.