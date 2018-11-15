State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ashland Global worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 33.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 15.0% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at $625,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other Ashland Global news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $193,647.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,341.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.50 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

