State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.83 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $3,399,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 25.4% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 100,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,594,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,964,000 after buying an additional 580,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

RYN stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.43. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.15%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.83 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-6-83-million-stake-in-rayonier-inc-ryn.html.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.