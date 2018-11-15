State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 12.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 13.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rollins by 11.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 38.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Rollins’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, December 11th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 23rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, December 10th.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.64 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 64.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Gabelli began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

