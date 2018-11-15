Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $11.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Shares of STLD traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $39.24. 1,347,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,261. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,002.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 72,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 98,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

