Stelco Holdings Inc (STLC) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th.

STLC stock opened at C$19.80 on Thursday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$17.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLC shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$34.50 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

