Steve Gorlin Sells 115,930 Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NK) Stock

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Director Steve Gorlin sold 115,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $256,205.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,230 shares in the company, valued at $329,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Gorlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nantkwest alerts:

On Monday, November 12th, Steve Gorlin sold 47,050 shares of Nantkwest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $114,331.50.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Steve Gorlin sold 21,475 shares of Nantkwest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $65,713.50.

On Monday, August 27th, Steve Gorlin sold 50,000 shares of Nantkwest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $153,500.00.

NASDAQ NK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.22. 124,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $186.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.16. Nantkwest Inc has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NK shares. Citigroup lowered Nantkwest from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Nantkwest in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nantkwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 40.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 402.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,544 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 75.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 144.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,694 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Steve Gorlin Sells 115,930 Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NK) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/steve-gorlin-sells-115930-shares-of-nantkwest-inc-nk-stock.html.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc engages in the development of immunotherapies with a focus on harnessing the power of the innate immune system. It uses natural killer cells to treat cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Europe; and Other Non-U.S.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.