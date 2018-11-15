Stobart Group (STOB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $187.40

Shares of Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 187.40 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 194 ($2.53), with a volume of 514164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.20 ($2.54).

Stobart Group Company Profile (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

