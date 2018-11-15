Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ensco Put Options (ESV)

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 12,545 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,384% compared to the average daily volume of 505 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ensco by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,395,479 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $249,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ensco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,453,455 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $221,091,000 after purchasing an additional 368,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ensco by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,626,647 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $250,048,000 after purchasing an additional 663,521 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ensco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,147,782 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after purchasing an additional 846,997 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Ensco by 7.2% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,197,587 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $153,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,730 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ensco stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.83. Ensco has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. Ensco’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ensco will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Ensco’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on Ensco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Johnson Rice raised Ensco from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ensco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ensco in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ensco in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

